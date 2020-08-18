June L. Lynch 1925—2020
June L. (Stackhouse) Lynch, 94, of Loves Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born June 11, 1925, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Earl and Agnes (Goldsworthy) Stackhouse. Attended Brother Dutton School in Beloit, Wisconsin. Graduated from Muldoon High School, Rockford, Illinois. Graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing as an x-ray technician in 1944. Married John E. Lynch on May 11, 1946, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, Loves Park, Illinois. June loved camping, fishing and taking her 13 grandchildren to Lake Summerset, Wisconsin. For many years, spring, summer and fall she would volunteer to take the School Sisters of St. Francis from Campbells Port, Wisconsin, and Presence Cor Mariae on day trips. Survivors include her children, Edward (Linda) Lynch, Linda Lynch-Kelly, James (Lorinda) Lynch and Daniel Lynch; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; sons, Patrick and Jerry; and 3 brothers. The family wishes to thank Carriage Rehab and Healthcare for the excellent care of our mom. A special thank you to Heather Hartman for her loving compassion. She was a gift from God to our family and mom.
Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, IL, with church doors open at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Face covering required and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL. Visit delehantyfh.com
.