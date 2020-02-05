|
|
June Maynard 1935—2020
June M. Maynard, 84 of Huntley and formerly of Loves Park, died peacefully, February 4, 2020 with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family of June.
June was born July 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Felix and Thelma Olietti. She was a dedicated Salvation Army Bell Ringer. She worked at St. Bridget's food pantry, was a loyal volunteer at Northern Illinois Hospice and also at Boone County . She was a Red Hatter. June was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Gary DeDina, Donna (Ken) Fosterud, Gregg (Lori) DeDina, and Gerry (Kelli) DeDina, by her 9 grandchildren, Keely, Autumn, Aurora, Carl, Tyler, Patrick, Mark, Joshua, and Abigail and by 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis VanCura, William (Carol) Olietti, Bernie (Glenn) Leach, and Joseph (Nancy) Olietti and by many nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, her sister, Pauline and brother-in-laws, Wayne and Gordie.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020