Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for June Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Maynard


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Maynard Obituary
June Maynard 1935—2020
June M. Maynard, 84 of Huntley and formerly of Loves Park, died peacefully, February 4, 2020 with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family of June.
June was born July 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Felix and Thelma Olietti. She was a dedicated Salvation Army Bell Ringer. She worked at St. Bridget's food pantry, was a loyal volunteer at Northern Illinois Hospice and also at Boone County Cancer Society. She was a Red Hatter. June was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Gary DeDina, Donna (Ken) Fosterud, Gregg (Lori) DeDina, and Gerry (Kelli) DeDina, by her 9 grandchildren, Keely, Autumn, Aurora, Carl, Tyler, Patrick, Mark, Joshua, and Abigail and by 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis VanCura, William (Carol) Olietti, Bernie (Glenn) Leach, and Joseph (Nancy) Olietti and by many nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, her sister, Pauline and brother-in-laws, Wayne and Gordie.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -