Junior Jones 1935—2020

Junior Jones-Died early Thursday morning, September 17, 2020. He was born August 23, 1935 in Sharum, Randolph Co. AR. Son of Sam and Elzada (Sadie) Faye (Nipps) Jones. He came to Rockford in 1951. Married October 2, 1954 to Mary L. Cronk in Pecatonica, IL. He worked at Holmquist, Greenlee, Broadway Lumber and Teslow Lumber & Supply Co. in Loves Park, IL for 45 years. He loved baseball and the Chicago Cubs. He was a good, kind and humble man who loved and cared for his family. Most of all he loved his Heavenly Father, Jehovah God. He was baptized Dec 1958 in Rockford, IL. He was a loyal and faithful servant of Jehovah and served as an elder in the Rockford South Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary L. Jones; daughters Brenda S. (Michael) Drennen, Anita A. (Arthur) Cardenas, Lena M. (Todd) Smith and one son, Brian L. (Stacy) Jones. 6 grandchildren: Kelcey, Casey and Kerry Williams, Alyssa ViVeros, Jared and Erica Jones. Also 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Survived by one brother: Norman L. (Jeanette) Jones.

He is predeceased by both parents; 2 brothers died infancy; and also 4 brothers, Manual L. (Geraldine) Jones, James Eugene (EulaFaye) Jones, Granvel L. (Pat) Jones, Jake H. (Sharon) Jones.

Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care is helping the family.

Memorial Services pending via Zoom







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store