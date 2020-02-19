|
|
Justin Michael Swanson Jr. 2020
Junior was born sleeping on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5:34pm in Rockford IL. He is the son of Justin Michael Swanson Sr. and Robyn Samantha Thomas, and the little brother to Julianna Marcella Johnson. Before heaven became Junior's home he was active and growing fast for each gestation period. He weighed 3 pounds 7 ounces, was 15 ½ inches tall, and was 31 weeks and 4 days gestation when he passed. During this time he touched many hearts and was loved immensely by all his family and close friends.
He is survived by his parents; Robyn Samantha Thomas, and Justin Michael Swanson Sr, sister; Juliana Marcella Johnson, his grandparents; Patty and Randy Swanson, his uncle; Philip Jeremy, his aunts; Heather (Dan) Duich, Bridget (Pat) Danno his great grandfather; Allan (Carol Dodson) Stelzer, great uncle; Michael Stelzer, great aunt; Gayle (Kenny) Stelzer, as well as his cousins; Jordan, Derrick, Alyssa, Caitlyn, Gracie, and Ava.
He joins in heaven his grandmother; Maureen C. Barnes, his aunt; Tonya Swanson, great grandparents; Marcella Stelzer, Ronald (Louise) Swanson Sr. and Arnold "Buck" (Bernice) Baney, and his cousin; Paige Nichole Stelzer. A funeral service for Justin Jr. is scheduled for Friday, February 21 at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. A visitation will be held at 1pm until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020