|
|
Kai Doyle Carter 1950—2019
Kai Doyle Carter of Rockford IL passed away April 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones following a long illness. Kai was born January 28, 1950 to Doyle and Shirley (Clausen) Carter. He is remembered as being the caretaker of his wife and family, as well as a loving father, husband, and friend. Kai spent his career as an electrician, and an avid hunter. By far his greatest enjoyment was the time spent with his family and friends.
Kai is survived by his loving wife; Wilma Carter, his son; John ( Michelle) Clark with Colton, Gavin, and Marlee, his daughter; Audra (Ben) Wellen with Carter, Cooper, and Cole, his sister; Susanne (Chuck) Miller, brother; Lee (Rhonda) Carter, and his Aunt; Andrea Clausen.
He is predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Doyle Carter.
The family of Kai would like to extend their gratitude to Gordy and Jen for their time and thoughtfulness in support of Kai during his illness.
A Time of sharing in Kai's memory is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 from 5-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home, at 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019