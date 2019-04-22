Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Kai Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kai Doyle Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kai Doyle Carter Obituary
Kai Doyle Carter 1950—2019
Kai Doyle Carter of Rockford IL passed away April 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones following a long illness. Kai was born January 28, 1950 to Doyle and Shirley (Clausen) Carter. He is remembered as being the caretaker of his wife and family, as well as a loving father, husband, and friend. Kai spent his career as an electrician, and an avid hunter. By far his greatest enjoyment was the time spent with his family and friends.
Kai is survived by his loving wife; Wilma Carter, his son; John ( Michelle) Clark with Colton, Gavin, and Marlee, his daughter; Audra (Ben) Wellen with Carter, Cooper, and Cole, his sister; Susanne (Chuck) Miller, brother; Lee (Rhonda) Carter, and his Aunt; Andrea Clausen.
He is predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Doyle Carter.
The family of Kai would like to extend their gratitude to Gordy and Jen for their time and thoughtfulness in support of Kai during his illness.
A Time of sharing in Kai's memory is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 from 5-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home, at 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now