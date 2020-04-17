|
Kanwar J Singh 1940—2020
Kanwar J Singh was born in Amritsar, India on December 2nd, 1940. After a mischievous childhood with his two brothers – Reet and Bir – he experimented with several disciplines before finding his passion in engineering. His adventurous spirit led him to Switzerland, where he worked for 5 years.
Seeking a new challenge, Kanwar set off for America – landing by boat in New York with only a single suitcase. He travelled west by bus, stopping in any industrial city that might have work – eventually making his way to Ingersoll Milling Machine Co. in Rockford, IL. It was there he met the love of his life, Mollie Pratt. Seeking more leadership responsibilities, he took a job in Pennsylvania at a smaller engineering firm. But 4 years later he returned to Rockford and Ingersoll where he stayed until his first retirement.
Kanwar and Mollie had two sons that shared his love of math and science. Geeven studied computer engineering and Tage studied math and physics, and both frequently enjoyed playing golf with their father.
Bored with retirement, Kanwar joined a few other Ingersoll retirees to form a new company. After convincing the US government to underwrite their pet projects, they'd meet regularly to teach a new generation of engineers, do research and socialize. After many challenging and productive years, and thousands of pots of coffee, he decided to re-retire.
Kanwar had an outgoing personality and made friends frequently and easily. He was tremendously dedicated to his friends and family. He loved golf, woodworking, making spreadsheets, drinking red wine, learning new things, and working with bright, innovative people.
We loved him greatly and he will be terribly missed.
The family will plan a memorial gathering after the current crisis has passed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020