Kara Montgomery 1980—2019
Kara Elaine Montgomery, 39, found peace on October 19, 2019 in Rockford. She leaves behind her grandmother, Jeanne Tengren; her mother, Patsy Tengren; father, Steve (Cheryl) Tengren; sister, Rya Tengren; brother, John Tengren; Aunt Karen and Uncle Jim Ely; loving mother to Devin, Britney, Nyko and Tegan.
Memorial service will be at 12:00 noon with a visitation from 11:00am until the service on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Alpine Lutheran Church, 5001 Forest View Avenue, Rockford, IL 61108. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019