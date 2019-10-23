Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alpine Lutheran Church
5001 Forest View Avenue
Rockford, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Alpine Lutheran Church
5001 Forest View Avenue
Rockford, IL
Kara Montgomery


1980 - 2019
Kara Montgomery Obituary
Kara Montgomery 1980—2019
Kara Elaine Montgomery, 39, found peace on October 19, 2019 in Rockford. She leaves behind her grandmother, Jeanne Tengren; her mother, Patsy Tengren; father, Steve (Cheryl) Tengren; sister, Rya Tengren; brother, John Tengren; Aunt Karen and Uncle Jim Ely; loving mother to Devin, Britney, Nyko and Tegan.
Memorial service will be at 12:00 noon with a visitation from 11:00am until the service on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Alpine Lutheran Church, 5001 Forest View Avenue, Rockford, IL 61108. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
