Kara Rae Leach 2020—2020
Kara Rae Leach, 4 months, was born on April 30, 2020 and went peacefully from this world on September 12, 2020. Kara was the sweetest little girl and brought life to anyone that she met. She and her twin sister Norah talked and laughed all day long. Though the smallest Twinkie, Kara's personality seemed like she lived a thousand lifetimes. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Kara was survived by her twin sister, Norah; her older sister, Zoey (8); her mother, Chelsea and father, Zachary; grandparents, David (Marcy) Leach, Terri Glass, Chad Carpenter and Debbie Voight; 5 uncles and 2 aunts; 2 great-grandparents and 1 great-great grandmother.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. A celebration of Life will follow the service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com