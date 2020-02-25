|
Karen A. Wiese 1939—2020
Karen A. Wiese, 80, formerly of Pecatonica, IL died peacefully at home at 9:42 am Monday February 24, 2020. She was born October 30, 1939 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chet and Edith (Phillips) Swanstrom. Karen graduated from Pecatonica High School the Class of 1957. She married Myron I. Wiese in the First Lutheran Church in Pecatonica, IL on September 21, 1957. Karen worked at Micro Switch in Freeport, IL; as a secretary at Pecatonica High School and in outpatient administration at Rockford Memorial Hospital retiring in 2005. She is a member of First Lutheran Church. Karen enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and caring for her dogs. She is survived by her: husband Myron Wiese; daughters Holly (Patrick) Suddarth, Laura (Rick) Beedle; son Tracy Wiese; daughter Katrina Schiro; grandchildren Brandon (Heather) Harker, Meridith (Kyle) Bergquist, Catlin (Tiffany) Wiese, Austin Mackey, Seth Mackey, Sloan Schiro, Abby Beedle and Gabrielle Beedle; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Gordon Swanstrom. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday March 4, 2020 in First Lutheran Church 627 Taylor Street Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Nord Swanstrom officiating. Cremation Rites will be Accorded and final resting place to be Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home 529 Washington Street Pecatonica, IL from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020