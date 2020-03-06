|
|
Karen Campton-Gutshall 1951—2020
Karen died at home after a brief illness. She was a nurse for over 30 years, most of them at SwedishAmerican Hospital. 30 year member of the Ellida Lodge. She will be missed by her family and friends. Survived by her husband, Gary Gutshall of Rockford; brother, John (Penny) Campton of Butternut, WI; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Ellida Lodge, 1115 5th Ave, Rockford, on March 21 from 3-6pm. Please use the rear entrance.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020