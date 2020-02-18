|
|
Karen Garey 1938—2020
Karen Garey, 81, of Roscoe formerly of Harvard passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 5, 1938, in Harvard to Walter and Darlene (York) Layman.
Karen married the love of her life Ramond Garey on June 16, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL.
Survivors include her husband; four children; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Bryan.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020