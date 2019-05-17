Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ryan


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Ryan Obituary
Karen Ryan 1951—2019
Karen Louise Ryan, 68, of Naperville (formerly of Byron, IL) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Karen was born April 4, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert and Matilda Rusteberg. She married the late Michael C. Ryan on August 11, 1973 at her parent's home in Park Ridge, IL.
She is the beloved Mom of Sara (Brady) DeNio and Garrett Ryan; Adored grandma of Jameson and Piper DeNio and August and Austin Ryan; Dearest sister of Wendy (Dennis) Dusek, Bob (Joann) Rusteberg, Jim (Kim) Rusteberg, and Susan Bayuk; Cherished sister-in-law of Patrice (Julie Terry) Ryan, Cathy (Tom) Ryan, Kevin (Monique) Ryan, and Jesse Ryan; and, a dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Thursday, May 23 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial visitation will be from 2-3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now