Karen Ryan 1951—2019
Karen Louise Ryan, 68, of Naperville (formerly of Byron, IL) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Karen was born April 4, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert and Matilda Rusteberg. She married the late Michael C. Ryan on August 11, 1973 at her parent's home in Park Ridge, IL.
She is the beloved Mom of Sara (Brady) DeNio and Garrett Ryan; Adored grandma of Jameson and Piper DeNio and August and Austin Ryan; Dearest sister of Wendy (Dennis) Dusek, Bob (Joann) Rusteberg, Jim (Kim) Rusteberg, and Susan Bayuk; Cherished sister-in-law of Patrice (Julie Terry) Ryan, Cathy (Tom) Ryan, Kevin (Monique) Ryan, and Jesse Ryan; and, a dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Thursday, May 23 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial visitation will be from 2-3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019