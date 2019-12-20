|
Karen Woodward 1950—2019
Karen Woodward, 69, of Roscoe, IL passed away December 15, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. She was born in Rockford IL, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Jennings) Kuhlow. Karen married William "Woody" Woodward on October 26, 1996. She is survived by her husband Woody: daughters Stacey Oldenburger and Elaine Kelly, sons Jerry (Kelly) Woodward, Terry Woodward: sister Suzanne (Jon) Lozzio, brothers James Kuhlow II, Scott (Jill) Kuhlow; grandchildren, Malik Woods, Maxwell Davis, Marcus Proctor, Tristan and Ryan Woodward, Christopher Woodward, David Kelly. Nephews Tony (Heather) Lozzio, Kelly Kuhlow, Chad (Erin) Kuhlow, Brent (Alisha) Kuhlow. Karen was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at The Hope Church in Roscoe, IL on Monday January 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019