Karl E. Gustafson 1931—2020
Karl E. Gustafson, age 88, of Rockford, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1931, son of Einar and Ester (Johnson) Gustafson. Karl graduated from East High School in 1949. He went on to work various places throughout his life, including Ingersoll Milling and Alpine Fireside, but what gave him the most pleasure was being an organist. He was an organist for several Lutheran churches throughout Rockford, but spent his last years as an organist at St. Bernadette's Church of which he was a long standing member. He loved fishing and swimming at his home on Lake Mills. He loved watching the sunsets from his chair on the bank. He was a very humble, kind man and loved by all who knew him. He is survived by a host of special friends, including Mark and Denise Van Vleck, Fr. Ken Stachyra and Fr. Pierre Polycarpe, Joan Wagner and his many church family friends, especially the ladies in the office who brightened his day with conversation and that endless cup of coffee. Donations can be made in Karl's name to St. Bernadette's Church. Burial will take place at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
