Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Kint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Kint


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Kint Obituary
Karl Kint 1927—2020
Karl Kint, 92, of Rockford passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born August 29, 1927, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of King and Ida (McDermott) Kint. Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. Married Marge Ades on December 12, 1953, in Rockford. Retired from Borg Warner. Member of Court Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed sports. Survivors include his wife, Marge; children, Kim (Khon), William, Tami and Danny (Mary); 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, George "Red" and Pearl (Lynn); sister-in-law, Norma; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and furry friend, Marley. Predeceased by son, Kraig; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 1 sister-in-law.
Services will be private. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -