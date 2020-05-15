|
Karl Kint 1927—2020
Karl Kint, 92, of Rockford passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born August 29, 1927, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of King and Ida (McDermott) Kint. Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. Married Marge Ades on December 12, 1953, in Rockford. Retired from Borg Warner. Member of Court Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed sports. Survivors include his wife, Marge; children, Kim (Khon), William, Tami and Danny (Mary); 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, George "Red" and Pearl (Lynn); sister-in-law, Norma; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and furry friend, Marley. Predeceased by son, Kraig; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 1 sister-in-law.
Services will be private. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020