Karla Marie (Lyles) Lighthart 1974—2019
Karla Marie (Lyles) Lighthart, 45, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1974 in Rockford to William and Diane (Lutzen) Lyles. Karla graduated from Winnebago, class of 1992. She went on to receive her associate degree from Rock Valley College. She enjoyed her career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Karla was fond of Disney and collected Disney globes. She also enjoyed giraffes, skittles, and trying to crack Rockford cold cases. Karla had a passion for helping others and loved spending time with her family and her two dogs, Rupert and Pearla.
Survivors include her parents; daughters, Nicole (Oscar) Santana and Taylor Armstrong; grandsons, Isaiah and one on the way; sister, Stacey (Mark) Kelsey; fiance, Don Armstrong; nephew, Jacob (Molly) Kelsey; nieces, Kaitlyn (Patrick) Kelsey, Michaela-lee (Corbin) Klinger, Marissa Kelsey and Miranda Kelsey; great-nephews, Kacyn, Weston, Knox and Leland; great-niece on the way; uncle, James Lyles; special friends, Gretchen Rueter, Josh Mauerman, Fred Mauerman, Lois Stauffer and Carol Hackbarth. Predeceased by her grandparents.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019