Karleen Ann Revell 1936—2020
Karleen Ann Revell, 83, passed away September 22, 2020 peacefully at home. Born December 17, 1936 to Alma and Eugene Eastwood in Belmont, Wis.
In 1955 she graduated from West High School in Rockford. 5 days after graduation she married the love of her life, Alan Revell.
She worked as a chairside dental assistant until going to Fort Bliss with Alan in 1957. After returning to Rockford she briefly worked as a telephone operator. The majority of her working years were spent at Giant Photos. She worked part time and was a devoted home maker. She and Alan raised the family in Byron. Karleen enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener. She loved being a wife, mom, and grandma.
She is survived by her children, Sara (Robert) Bell, Brad Revell, Kathryn (Chadd) Hartwig, and Amy (Wade) Marchetti; 14 grandchildren, Jake, Katie, Luke, Sierra, Jenna, Krystin, Samantha, Austyn, Ben, Emily, Alyssa, Dominic, Anthony, and Victoria; and 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Alan in 2006.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., 2811 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103. Private burial at Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rockford Rescue Mission or Cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.