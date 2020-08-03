Katherine Barney 1928—2020

Leaf River, IL, Katherine Barney, age 92, passed away of natural causes on Saturday August 1, 2020 in Marshfield, WI, surrounded by her loving family members. Katherine was born on March 3, 1928 in Casey, IL the daughter of Charles & Virginia (Garner) Robinson. She graduated from Milton High School, Milton, IL. Katherine married Leo Barney Jr. on July 5, 1958 in Rockford, IL for 57 years and he preceded her in death on January 29, 2015.

Katherine worked at Leaf River Telephone Company for 57 years from 1953 to 2010 serving as the President and CEO until her forced leave. She also worked for Highway Trailer, Parker Pen and Wisconsin Telephone Company (The Bell Company), and started with her husband the first laundromat and Antique & Collectables in Leaf River.

Katherine lived a full life enjoying traveling with her husband all over the US, loved Leo's Navy Ship Reunions, playing piano, spending time on the lake at Hazelhurst/ Minocqua, WI, collecting antiques, and most of all being with friends and family.

Katherine is survived by her children: Diane Barney, Dodgeville, WI and Gene (Laura Stevens) Barney, Rockford, IL; grandchildren: Ashli (Nick) Horneij and Colton Barney both of Rockford, IL, sister in law: Sally Robinson, Roscoe, IL, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Katherine in her own words wrote to her eldest estranged daughter Maxine "Nothing seems to make you happy. Especially since you said I wasn't much of a mother to you and now in my death I am no longer."

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Leo, brother: Max Robinson, brother and sister in law: David and Grace Barney.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL with Rev. Frank Lay officiating. Burial will be in Willwood Burial Park, Rockford, IL. Visitation will be Friday August 7, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until service time in Finch Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Glaucoma Foundation, www.Glaucoma. Org.



