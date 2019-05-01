|
|
Katherine Csaszar Roe 1931—2019
Katherine Csaszar Roe, 87, died on April 14, 2019 in the city of Rockford. Born October 9, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Kate (Martin) and Paul Csaszar. She spent four years of her childhood with grandparents in Hungary and spoke fluent Hungarian. She attended the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne University in Detroit. She was an artist and homemaker. She married Chester Roe, M.D. in August 1952. Their children are Chester (Christine), Paul (Dianne), Timothy, Katherine (Jeffery) Willsea, and Anne (Monte) Baldwin. Grandchildren are Chester Roe IV, Anna and Vaughn Roe, Caitlin, Jeffery, Chester, John, and Robert Willsea.
She was a loving Mother and wife devoted to family, a talented artist who could paint, draw and sculpt beautifully, an avid reader who enjoyed learning, interested in people and their stories, a wonderful letter writer who maintained friendships over great time and distance and a woman of faith and prayer. She enjoyed time spent at the lake cabin in northwest Wisconsin. Member of Second Congregational Church since 1957, Rockford Woman's Club, First Wednesday Book Club.
Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SecondFirst Church, 318 N. Church St, Rockford, Illinois 61101. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019