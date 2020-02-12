|
Kathleen A. Drury 1937—2020
Kathleen A. Drury, 82, passed away on February 11, 2020. Born in Rockford on November 21, 1937 daughter of Harry and Charlotte (Burns) Jacobi. A graduate of Sinsinawa High School in Wisconsin she went on to marry the love of her life, James Drury in 1958 and were married for 39 years until he passed away. Kathleen was faithful to the Catholic religion, attending Saint Patrick church and becoming a Silver Shamrock, she went on to attend Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church. She loved to read, watch western movies, do jigsaw puzzles and attend to her dog. Most of all she loved spending time with her son. Survived by those who loved her most, her son Michael Drury; siblings Michael (Joyce) Jacobi and Martha (Thomas) Owan; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. A visitation for Kathleen will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. To submit online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020