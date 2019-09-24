|
|
Kathleen Ann Harms 1954—2019
Kathleen A. Harms, 65, of Rockford, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Kathleen was born in Rockford, IL on April 21, 1954, daughter of Donald and Colleen (Donahue) Leber. She graduated from Guilford High School, Class of 1972. Kathleen was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Rockford. She attended Eau Claire University and then moved to Atlanta, GA for several years where she married Richard Harms, moved back to Rockford and had 3 children. Kathleen's proudest moments were her children being born. She worked in various medical practices including early intervention as a parent liaison and service coordinator at Child and Family Connections and internal medicine private practices. Kathleen pursued her love of the medical field and returned to school to get her BSN. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from OSF St. Anthony College of Nursing in 2006 and worked at OSF in the cardiac unit. Kathleen then transferred to OSF Cardiovascular Institute working until retirement in April of 2019. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Kathleen's memory include her dear children, Kara (Chris) Birnbaum, Kevin Harms (Kayla Hartter) and Laren Harms; grandchildren, Kahlee and Justen Birnbaum; siblings, David Leber, Karen (Bruce) Nelson, Laura Harkness, Daniel Leber and Chad Leber; nieces and nephews, Brett, Brook, Sarah, Trevor, Donald Blake and Paige. She is predeceased by her parents, brother, Larry Leber and brother-in-law, Michael Harkness. The family would like to give special thanks to the many friends of Kathleen and those who visited to show their love and support.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. A Gathering of Family and Friends will also be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St. Rockford, IL 61107. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gigi's Playhouse Rockford, 8801 N. 2nd St. Machesney Park, IL 61115.
