Kathleen Ann Slade 1935—2020
Kathleen Ann Slade, 85, of Rockford, went to be with our Lord, Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Rockford to Joseph and Lorraine (Stephenson) Greco. Kathleen attended Rockford West High School. She married John Slade on October 13, 1956 in Rockford, IL and recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Kathleen was an avid Rockford Peaches and Chicago Cubs fan. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, John Slade; children, James (Kimberly) Slade and Kimberly Slade-Loy; grandchildren, Courtney, Matthew (Jessie), Rebecca, Kevin, Lauren (Anthony), Kirstyn (Peyton) and KeeLee; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Liam, Eva; sister, Dian Russo; brother, Joseph P. (Lisa) Greco. Predeceased by parents; son, Timothy Slade; brother, Joseph F. Greco; son-in-law, Ronald Loy and brother-in-law, Ralph Russo.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, IL 61111 with a walk-through visitation held from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com