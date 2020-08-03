Kathleen Barch 1922—2020
Kathleen Barch, 97, of Rockford, IL, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born in Kitchener, Ontario, on August 12, 1922, the daughter of Eugene Patrick and Jesse Winifred (Pringle) Muldoon.
The eldest of four children, Kathleen grew up in Detroit, MI, and graduated from Denby High School. She was close to her siblings, and throughout her life she made many trips back to the Detroit area to visit family and friends. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Sharon Hardoin. She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Eugene Patrick Muldoon II; sister-in-law, Mary Muldoon; sister, Shirley Sweet; brother-in-law, Jim Sweet; and brother-in-law, Donald Hardoin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathleen married the love of her life, Chester J. Barch, on June 14, 1941, in Defiance, OH. Together, they lived in Michigan, California, Illinois, and Wisconsin, spending most of their years in Rockford. They shared many adventures and approached them with passion, humor, and an awareness of the world around them. In her own words, when it came to life's challenges, they "always pulled together, never apart." Kathleen was predeceased by her husband in 1973, but her love for him never waned.
The couple's four children were the joy of Kathleen's life and the source of her true wealth. Kathleen could always be counted on to provide unconditional love, steadfast support, and comfort when it was needed. Family gatherings included engaging conversation, laughter, hugs, and homemade cheesecake. When it came to family, her motto was one for all and all for one and she lived that every day. Kathleen is survived by her children, Caren (Robert) Canfield; Erin (Thomas) Bueschel; Bruce (Teresa) Barch; and daughter-in-law, Paula Barch. She is predeceased by her son Brian Barch.
Kathleen is survived by 14 Grandchildren: James, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Gregory, Joanna, Katherine, Nicole, Christine, Jennifer, Geoffrey, Brian, Stephanie, Eric, and Daniel. She made each and every one of them feel special and prided herself on remembering all of their birthdays. She showed them what a smart, independent, opinionated, and loving woman looked like - and she taught them the proper use of lay and lie. They all miss her deeply. Kathleen is also survived by, to-date, 33 great-grandchildren.
A firm believer in the value of education and a voracious reader, Kathleen attended Wayne State University and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Rockford College. She taught high school English in Rockford Public Schools and some of her closest, lifelong friends and traveling companions were fellow teachers. She could often be found with a cup of tea in her hand, a stack of library books by her side, and a Samoyed at her feet. Kathleen enjoyed gardening, and later in life developed a deep friendship with a true gentleman she met over the fence in her backyard. After sharing more than 15 years of companionship, she was predeceased by Clifford Linder in 2003.
The family would like to thank the staff members at Morning Star Village, Lincolnshire Place and Transitions Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Kathleen. Memorials may be made in Kathleen's name to the Rockford Public Library.
Due to the health risks involved with public gatherings, Kathleen's life will be celebrated privately. Inurnment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Rubicon, WI near her beloved husband.
