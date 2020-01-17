|
|
Kathleen (Kathie) Collins Ares 1943—2019
Kathleen (Kathie) Collins Ayres, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104 with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. A light lunch will be served after the service. Visitation will Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Dick and Pat Nyquist Chapel at Peterson Meadows, 6401 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108 and at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church at above address.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020