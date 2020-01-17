Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dick and Pat Nyquist Chapel at Peterson Meadows
6401 Newburg Rd.
Rockford, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
925 5th Avenue
Rockford, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
925 5th Avenue
Rockford, IL
Kathleen Collins (Kathie) Ares

Kathleen Collins (Kathie) Ares Obituary
Kathleen (Kathie) Collins Ares 1943—2019
Kathleen (Kathie) Collins Ayres, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104 with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. A light lunch will be served after the service. Visitation will Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Dick and Pat Nyquist Chapel at Peterson Meadows, 6401 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108 and at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church at above address.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
