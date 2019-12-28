|
Kathleen (Kathie) Collins Ayres 1943—2019
Kathie died on Thursday, December 26, 2019, Kathie had been under home hospice care for 10 months in her apartment at Peterson Meadows. During her time in hospice care, Kathie was supported by her family, Heartland Hospice, home care individuals, Peterson Meadows staff, Peterson Meadows residents and her life partner, Ted Ross. Kathie, the first of three children born to her parents Lilah Kleckner Collins and William P. Collins, was born January 14, 1943 at Rockford Hospital Association. Lilah's family were farmers on the east side of Rockford. William came from a large Chicago Irish family. William's many accomplishments included studying at the Chicago Art Institute, working as an illustrator for several firms, becoming a partner of Hollingsworth and Collins Advertising Agency, and serving a term as President of the Rockford Art Association. Sadly, Kathie's father, William, passed away in 1957 when she was only 14. Since Lilah was the mother of three children that she needed to support, she reentered the work force and worked at Rockford Park District as a bookkeeper. Fortunately, Lilah was able to enjoy many years of retirement. During her last few years, she resided at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Kathie attended schools in Rockford and graduated from West High School in 1961. While in high school, Kathie formed relationships that endured for many years, especially the potluck club. During this time, Kathie began her long commitment to community volunteering at Rockford Memorial Hospital. In 1962 Kathie was hired as a Secretary in the loan department of City National Bank. Early in her years at City Bank Kathie was asked to help at a hot air balloon event to raise funds. From that time forward, Kathie attended many hot air balloon events nationwide and became an observer for balloon races. When City Bank was acquired, Kathie had the position of Director of Public Relations. Kathie developed close friendships with other women bankers. Kathie and these friends formed the Mama Owls group that continues today. Kathie ended her banking career in 1993 as Vice President of Retail Banking. On August 31, 1968 Kathie married Joseph (Bud) Shepard Ayres. He was a ship pilot on the Great Lakes. During WW II, as a teenager, Bud was a frog man serving in Europe. Kathie and Bud lived in Rockford all their married life. Sadly, Bud died in 1986. When Kathie left banking in 1993, she became Director of Development for Zion Development Corporation at a substantially reduced salary. However, Kathie was very happy to improve housing for homeless and low-income families. For six years, she worked long hours to improve the lives of others. Community involvement was important to Kathie from high school until late in her life, Kathie volunteered in many community activities. Kathie was very active in fund raising for many community organizations. In addition, Kathie served on the Boards of the YMCA, Booker Washington Center, Stepping Stones, Rockford Memorial Hospital, Children's Home and Aid Society, Cloisters of Forest Hills, and the American Institute of Banking. Kathie also participated in Al Anon and was a friend of Bill W. Ted Ross and Kathie knew each other as a result of Kathie's charitable fund-raising efforts. On February 11, 2002, they became Life Partners. On that day, Kathie and Ted voiced their love for each other and vowed to support each other in both work and play. As a youth, the first church that Kathie attended was the Second Congregational Church. Later, Kathie joined Zion Lutheran Church March 28, 1999, and was very active in the church for many years. In 2018 she joined Ted as a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Engaging in private prayer became a spiritual practice that gave her strength and comfort. Survivors include Kathie's sisters, Mary Anderson (Peter) and Susi Atkinson (Rick); nephews, Brian (Stacy Nelson) and Dan Dickover (Katie Knox); nieces, Chrissie and Katie Atkinson (Seth Factor); great nephews, Tej and Simon Dickover; great nieces, Elsie Dickover, Cecelia Hampton, Amelia Hampton, Visha Dave and Piper Factor. Other survivors include Kathie's step-nephews, Jim Ongena (Lori) and his sons, Jim and Michael and John Ongena (Sue) and his sons, Ryan and Erick; and step-niece, Marianne Holland (Keven) and Jordon Anderson. In addition, the survivors also include Ted's family members, his children, Karen Alanis, Mary Ross (Bill Davies), Nancy Ross (Alex Riordan); his step-children, Dan Schoenberg (Sarah), and Martha O'Toole (Ben); his grandchildren, Lee Alanis, Daniel Alanis, Melinda Davies, and TJ Davies; and his step-children, Sam O'Toole, Grace Schoenberg, and Benjamin Schoenberg. Kathie also had many cousins.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104 with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. A light lunch will be served after the service. Visitation will Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Dick and Pat Nyquist Chapel at Peterson Meadows, 6401 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church at above address.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019