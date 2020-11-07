1/1
Kathleen Haller
Kathleen Haller 1936—2020
Kathleen Haller, aged 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Kathleen was born in 1936, in Eagle Bend, MN to William and Violet Juola. Her love of caring for people and teaching led her to a career in Nursing. She received her RN degree from Rockford Memorial Hospital, Rockford, IL in 1957, her BSN from Northern Illinois University in 1975, and earned her master's degree in nursing from Michigan State University in 1994. She worked in Staff Development at Spectrum Health (Butterworth Hospital) from 1976 to 1989 and later taught Nursing at Grand Valley State University from 1990 to 2000. She had a very strong faith, and this was very important to her. She was a lifelong United Methodist with membership at First United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, and later Grandville United Methodist Church. She loved reading, discussing politics, studying the Bible, travel, and mostly spending time with her family especially around holidays. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Christian A. Haller on February 14, 2007. She is survived by her daughters, Anne (Michael) Wildfong, Barbara (Richard) Moser, and Joyce (Joseph) Weise; her granddaughters, Nicole Dolan, Christa Wildfong and Amanda Moser. She is also survived by her brother, John (Jessie) Juola and her sister-in-law Skaidrite Haller, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 8, at Zaagman Memorial Chapel (2800 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids) from 2-5 PM. A funeral service will be held at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, on Monday, November 9 at 11 AM with an hour of visitation prior to the service, from 10-11 AM, with Rev. Tim Tuthill officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of Michigan (989 Spaulding Ave. SE, Ada, MI 49301), Grandville United Methodist Church (3140 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, MI 49418) or Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (2900 Wilson Ave. SW, #500, Grandville, MI 49418) would be appreciated.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
