Kathleen (Kay) Hirschenberger 1915—2019
Kathleen (Kay) Hirschenberger, 104, died on May 3, 2019, at Peterson Meadows in Rockford, Illinois. Kay was born March 17, 1915, in Columbus, Ohio, the second daughter of Laurence and Sarah (Peters) Byrne. She married the love of her life, Henry (Hank) Hirschenberger, in Chicago on February 11, 1939, and lived 63 happy years with him until he died in 2002. Kay was a devoted wife and mother, an avid bridge player, and a master of crosswords and Scrabble. In 2005, Kay moved from Bensenville to Rockford to be near her daughter Elaine. She made many good friends as part of the Peterson Meadows community and as a volunteer at Womanspace. Besides Hank, Kay was preceded in death by her son Richard in 2017, her granddaughter Kristie in 2006, her sister and brother-in-law Eileen and George, brother Laurence, nieces Mary Kay and Theresa, and nephew Larry. Kay is survived by her daughter, Sister Elaine Hirschenberger of Rockford; her daughter-in-law, Nancy of Baxter, Minnesota; her sister-in-law, Lavergne; 4 nephews – George, Patrick, Tom and Tim -- and 3 nieces, Eileen, Linda and Patty. The family is especially grateful to OSF Hospice and Kay's many friends in the Peterson Meadows community for their loving care.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Kay's name to her favorite charity, Womanspace, 3333 Maria Linden Drive, Rockford, IL 61114. In lieu of memorials, please hug your loved ones and hold them close. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 7, 2019