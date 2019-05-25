|
Kathleen J. Anderson 1946—2019
Kathleen J. Anderson, 73, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019, in her home. Born January 15, 1946, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice Branka. Married David R. Anderson on May 24, 1986, in Machesney Park. Retired from North Park Public Water District after 19 years, in 2001. She loved spending time with her family. Kathleen enjoyed her winters in Arizona, snowmobiling, fishing and traveling. Survivors include her husband, David; children, Kristina (Brad) Hauser; Michael Duco; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother Joseph (Nancy) Branka; stepchildren, Rich Anderson and Shari (Bob) Anderson; two nephews.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com
