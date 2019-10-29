Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Kathleen L. Bellone


1949 - 2019
Kathleen L. Bellone Obituary
Kathleen L. Bellone 1949—2019
Kathleen L. Bellone, 70, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1949 in Rockford to Thomas and Mary (Maholovitch) Ott. Kathleen and her husband, Frank, opened Distinctive Designs hair salon. She then went on to work as a driver for Septran and then spent 26 years as the district coordinator for Rock Valley College. Kathleen had a passion for Native American customs and enjoyed going to the Indian Summerfest every year in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandson, Frank, taking him to karate and the BMX track.
Survivors include her son, Anthony Bellone; grandson, Frank Bellone; sister, Barbara (Michael) Turner. Predeceased by parents and husband, Frank Bellone.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111. Memorial contributions can be made to the family or the Vietnam Agent Orange Relief and Responsibility Campaign. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
