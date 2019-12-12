|
Kathleen M. Ryan 1967—2019
Kathleen Marie Ryan passed on December 9th after a determined, faithful, hopeful, and humorous fight against pancreatic cancer. Born March 14, 1967 in New Haven, CT. Kathy was crowned into this world in the back of a police car, which was the start of a lively enthusiasm for life, laughter and fun. Moving to Rockford at six years old, Kathy attended Fairview School, Lincoln Middle School, and Boylan High School. She graduated with an AA degree from Rock Valley College and a BS in Business Administration from Rockford University. She was touched beyond measure by her faithful and loyal Boylan class of 1985 friends, who guided her with so much love and support. Following graduation, Kathy was employed in several successful business ventures with her loyal, entrepreneurial boss, Jeffrey Wagner. He and his wife were devoted friends and family to the end in their understanding and flexibility in allowing her to continue to work during her illness. Kathy enjoyed gardening, photography and especially taking pictures of nature, and the importance of creating and maintaining memories of family and friends. She loved to cook for many, catering many events for family and friends. She also enjoyed crafting, picture framing and estate sales. Her greatest gift from God and life's pure joy was her son, William. They enjoyed a mutual love for traveling and music. They visited Scotland, England, the great Midwest, and especially enjoyed their trips out East visiting extended family and eating their favorite foods up and down the coast. It was so important to Kathy for Will to have a parochial education--not for "Academic" status, but to learn and live each day through the power of faith, as through her own struggles through life, her faith was the thing she relied on most. Born into a family of faithful warriors, Kathy's parents, Bill and Sheila Ryan, taught their children and grandchildren to stand up for the truth with integrity, strength and faithfulness. The biggest gift they bestowed was to always have forgiveness in your heart. Survived by her beloved son, William Ryan, her rock and best friend and mother, Sheila Ryan, the best siblings and brother-in-law anyone could ask for, Jane (John) Barelli, and Jim (Nancy) Ryan. She adored her beautiful and caring nieces and nephews Kate (Matt) Brune, Ryan (Nathalie) Barelli, Sean Barelli, Anna Barelli, Danny Ryan, Genevieve Ryan and Molly Ryan. Kathy enjoyed the last eight years of her life with her loving and devoted boyfriend, Carlos Torres. Kathy's extended family were also cherished, with the most special aunts a girl could ask for: Julie (Karl) Ogren, Ginny (Russel) Ryan, Rosalie (Jim) Ryan, Kathy (David) Malane, Rita (Jules) Cassel, Erin (Robert) Morris, Patti (Edward) Morris, Clare (Michael) Sills, and many cousins. And to her "Besties", who filled Kathy's life with so much laughter, friendship, and support: Theresa Carlson, Clare Schwartz, Chris and Mel Zanocco, Deb Sandwick, Jackie Lake, Kelly Peterson, Anne Manning, Anne O'Keefe, and God's angel on earth, Tosha Barnhart. Visitation services will be held on Sunday, December 15th, from 4:00 to 7:00p.m. at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Mulford Road Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road. Funeral Mass services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road. A short visitation service will be held an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the William Ryan Life Fund at Illinois Bank & Trust to benefit the education and living expenses for her son William Ryan.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019