|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" (Pixler Johnson) Spera 1950—2019
Kathleen "Kathy" Joan (Pixler Johnson) Spera passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 with her husband and daughters by her side. Kathy was born in Rockford, IL on November 12, 1950, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Jepsen) Pixler. She was a graduate of East High School and stayed home for many years raising her daughters before beginning a long career at Swedish American from which she retired in December 2017. Kathy enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and took every opportunity to spend time with them. She was skilled in many forms of needlework from cross-stitch, to crochet, to knitting and quilting. Kathy loved the Lord and delighted to serve in the nursery for many years at Maywood Free Church. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Pixler and Martha (Jepsen Pixler) Gray and stepfather, Zane Gray. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Spera; daughters, Amy (Kevin) Johnson and Sara (Kevin) Schulz; 5 grandchildren, Noah, Anna and Seth Johnson and Ada and Odin Schulz; stepchildren, Michael Spera and Leigh Spera; and stepgrandson, Cameron Spera. She is also survived by 4 loving siblings, 4 stepsiblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10th, at 11:00 am at Maywood Free Church, 3621 Samuelson Rd, Rockford, IL 61109. Visitation will precede the service on December 10th from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. Luncheon to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's name to either Maywood Free Church Children's Ministries (www.mefc.us) or the SwedishAmerican Foundation, 1415 East State Street – Suite 100 | Rockford, IL 61104, benefitting Oncology Services at SwedishAmerican.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019