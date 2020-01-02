|
|
Kathryn G. Hartman 1929—2020
Kathryn G. Hartman, 90, of Lake Summerset, IL died at 6:19 a.m, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in her home.
Born July 11, 1929 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John and Marie (Schmoker) Yaun. Graduated from Durand High School, Class of 1947. Married John M. Hartman in Rockford, IL on February 21, 1953. She was a farm wife until 1979 and also worked as a beautician at Medina Nursing Home until she retired in 2011.
Survivors include her children Holly (John) Stiegler, Heidi (Bill) Mareth and Jill (Jesse) Chesak; grandchildren Eric (Audrey) Stiegler, Davis, IL, Andrea (Doug) Goode, Davis, IL, Tara (Todd) Kocsis, Dunlap, IL, Stephanie Mareth, St. Louis, MO and Shannon Mareth, Evanston, IL; seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and four sisters.
Graveside ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Laona Township Cemetery, Durand, IL with Steve Yaun officiating.
McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL is assisting the family.
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020