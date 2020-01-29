Home

More Obituaries for Kathryn Holcomb
Kathryn Holcomb


1947 - 2020
Kathryn Holcomb Obituary
Kathryn Holcomb 1947—2020
Kathryn Mary Ann Holcomb, was the cherished daughter of Andrew and Irene "Wanda" Zulliger and loving aunt, of Robert (Robin) Davis, Teressa (Brian) Sears, Alisa (Mike) Depositar, and Monica (Pete) Kern.
Aunt Kathy went to spend eternity with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 21 at 11:12 p.m. at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, IN, with the most kind and loving care team and her nieces and nephews by her side.
Her joy and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.
In leu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl. Mishawaka, IN 46545, or online at foundationforhospice.org/donate
A Celebration of life will be held at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter at Cherry Rd, on February 1, at 1 pm.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
