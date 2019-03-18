|
|
Kathryn "Kay" Leeson 1934—2019
Kathryn "Kay" Marye Faith Leeson, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lincolnshire Place in Loves Park, Illinois. Kay was born to Bessie Irene (Baumgardner) and Charles Leslie Moore August 9, 1934 in Durand, Illinois. She was a devoted and loving mother to her four children. Graduated Rockford College with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1971 and in 1976 she graduated with an M.S. Special Education at Northern Illinois University. She became the coordinator of the Autistic Behavior Communication Program in Rockford, IL. Completed second M.S. Educational Psychology in 1982 and worked as a school psychologist in Rockford Public Schools until retirement. Shared 35 years of marriage with Plato Leeson. They enjoyed biking, traveling and spending time with family.
Survived by husband, Plato; daughters, Lecia (Brad) Milner and Nadine (Houston) Foist; sons, Mark Slabaugh (Mindy) and Warren (Lori) Slabaugh; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Shields and Lucille Shelly; nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brother, Dale; grandson, Chase.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, 61111. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the at . To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019