Kathryn Marie Crull 1943—2020
Kathryn Marie (Leonard) Crull, 76, died January 2 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Visitation will be at 10 am with services to follow at 11 on Friday, January 10. 2020. at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services in Belvidere, IL with burial at Belvidere Cemetery.
A resident of Waukesha, WI, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy L. (Nuckles) and Warren J. Leonard, born June 1, 1943 in Belvidere, IL. She graduated from Belvidere High School and attended Rock Valley Community College. She worked in child care, housekeeping and clerical posts to raise two sons as a single mother. An avid patron of the Waukesha Public library, she was also a member of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department Citizens Academy.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Duane Crull of Hartland, WI, and Martin Scott Crull of Waukesha, and her beloved puppy Oreo. Also surviving are two sisters and spouses, Judith L. Mottaz (Steven) of Grafton, IL; Ardis J. White (Dr. Herbert) of Rhinelander, WI; brother. Roger W. Leonard of Albin, WY; brother-in-law Dr. Edward Shwery (Dr. Janet Leigh) of New Orleans; nephews and nieces; numerous cousins in Illinois and Wisconsin; and an aunt, Mary L. (Nuckles) Hamp of Rockford, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dr. Lynne Leonard Shwery, ex-husband, David I. Crull, whom she married April 1963 in Belvidere, and daughter-in-law Kristen Crull.
Memorials may be given to HAWS Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Rd., Waukesha 53188 or the . To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020