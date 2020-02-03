|
Kathy Joe"JoJo" Stroud 1975—2020
Kathy Joe "JoJo" Stroud, 44, of Rockford died on January 29, 2020. Born May 26, 1975 in Rockford, daughter of Joe W. and Kathleen M. (Boss) Stroud. She enjoyed riding her Harley, making people laugh and spending time with those she loved. Kathy Joe is lovingly survived by her sisters, Heather (Greg) Drummer, Amanda Stroud, Ashley (Randy "Buck") Huenefeld; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her parents; child, Pat; nephew Alexzander "Big Al" and Grandpa Boss. Memorial Visitation at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Pastor Wendell L. Maynard will officiate. JoJo's family and friends will gather for a meal and time of remembrance immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in JoJo's memory. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020