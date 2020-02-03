Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Joe"JoJo" Stroud


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Joe"JoJo" Stroud Obituary
Kathy Joe"JoJo" Stroud 1975—2020
Kathy Joe "JoJo" Stroud, 44, of Rockford died on January 29, 2020. Born May 26, 1975 in Rockford, daughter of Joe W. and Kathleen M. (Boss) Stroud. She enjoyed riding her Harley, making people laugh and spending time with those she loved. Kathy Joe is lovingly survived by her sisters, Heather (Greg) Drummer, Amanda Stroud, Ashley (Randy "Buck") Huenefeld; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her parents; child, Pat; nephew Alexzander "Big Al" and Grandpa Boss. Memorial Visitation at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Pastor Wendell L. Maynard will officiate. JoJo's family and friends will gather for a meal and time of remembrance immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in JoJo's memory. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -