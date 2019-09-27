|
Katrina Wolfe Winslow Puckett 1946—2019
Katrina Wolfe Winslow Puckett, 72, of Roscoe, IL, formerly of Paris, IL, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. Born October 20, 1946, she is predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Cassandra (Bristow) Wolfe of Paris, IL her sister, Victoria Wolfe of Chicago,IL and her sister-in-law, Debra (Ochs) Wolfe of Tucson, AZ.
Trina was born and raised in Paris, IL, a town she loved and never stopped returning to in order to reunite with lifelong friends. She graduated from Rockford College and earned her Masters Degree from Northern Illinois University. Trina was a teacher in the Rockford Public School system for 33 years, most of those at Whitehead Elementary. She was also a strong advocate for teachers, serving both as a member of the executive board of the Rockford Education Association, the local teachers' union, and also as their Grievance Chairperson for many years. Although she loved to travel, nothing could compare to the paradise of her own backyard, which was a floral wonderland thanks to Trina's unsurpassed gardening skills. She was devoted to her dogs and loved all critters big and small. She also loved getting together with her numerous friends, mixing a blender full of margaritas and dancing the night away. Trina was vivacious, laughed easily and often and was a tenacious fighter for any cause she deemed just. Survivors include her husband, Jack Puckett of Roscoe, IL; daughter, Cassie Dawson and son-in-law, Curt of Edwardsville, IL; grandchildren, James Roper of Portland, OR and Clara, Jack and Sam Dawson of Edwardsville, IL; step-son, Jack (Lena) Puckett of WI, step-daughter, Dawn Ellis of Rockford, IL; step-son, Brad (Beth) Puckett of WV; brothers, Fred (Joanne) Wolfe of CA, Doug Wolfe of AZ; and numerous nieces; nephews; and other loving relatives and close friends.
A memorial party celebrating her life will be held for Trina in October. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Best Friends Animal Society, Greenpeace Fund, Planned Parenthood or the NAACP. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019