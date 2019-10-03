|
|
Kay A. Benson 1939—2019
Kay A. Benson, 80, of Rockford, passed away at 7:22 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon surrounded by her family. Born September 12, 1939 in Sterling, daughter of Donald and Marie (Brands) Stanley.
A graduate of Sterling High School, she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and a life-time member of Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club. She was also the former chairman of the Winnebago Women's Republican Party.
An avid golfer, Kay enjoyed gardening, playing cards, traveling, reading, cooking and making waffles for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed family gatherings and holidays at her home. Her golf, coffee and fun-time friends held a special place in her heart.
Survivors include her children, Tom Lester, Ann Walker, Kathy (Mark) Fransen, Sue (Frank) Tarara and Joe Hug; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Bill) Havener, Jane Koryn and Lois (Vince) Stanley-Dina; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Tom Lester Sr., Jack Hug and Dale Benson; sister, Mary Andreas.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd., Rockford. Visitation 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the family for a memorial to be established in Kay's name at a later day. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019