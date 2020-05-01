|
|
Kay J. Benson 1944—2020
Kay J. Benson, 75, of Rockford, IL, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born September 14, 1944 to Charles and Etta Long in Rockford. Kay worked in manufacturing for many years, retiring from PGI, Rockford. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and socializing at Bowl-Mor Lanes with her lifelong friends, Lucy and Dave Johnson, Ken Bruning and Ralph Tarro, along with many others. Later on she grew to have a love for golf, passed on to her by her father. She will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family and her precious cat, Honey, whom she loved dearly.
Kay is survived by daughter, JeanAnne (Gene) Brooks; brother-in-law, Warren Hauser; nephews, Scott Hauser and Chuck (Lori) Hauser. Predeceased by parents; sister, Judy Hauser; and niece, Jaymie Johnson.
No services are planned this time with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Miss Carly's or Rockford Rescue Mission. To express condolences, visit questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020