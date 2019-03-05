|
|
Kay K. Dawley 1972—2019
Kay K. Dawley, 46, of Monroe Center, passed away February 26, 2019. Born July 1, 1972 in Rockford; daughter of James Dawley and Connie (Kilkelly) Chandler. She married Shane Vineyard June 16, 2018 in Monroe Center.
A member of Monroe Center Community Church, Kay enjoyed bingo, gardening, riding mules, movies and spending time with her family, especially her niece, Kynley.
Survivors include her husband, Shane Vineyard; son, Jacob Dawley; mother, Connie Chandler; brother, Robert Dawley; niece, Kynley Dawley; aunts, Ann Kilkelly, Martha, Mary, Ruth and Becky Dawley; uncles, Richard Kilkelly, Steve, Ronald, Mark, Danny, Jeff, Mike and John Dawley; special cousins, Lisa White and J.R. Lehman.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Roscoe and Ellen Dawley and John and Trudi Kilkelly.
Memorial Service 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Monroe Center Community Church, 100 West St, Monroe Center. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Luncheon will follow services at the church. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019