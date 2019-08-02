Home

Kayla D. Foss

Kayla D. Foss Obituary
Kayla D. Foss 1950—2019
Kayla D. Foss, 68, of Rockford, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1950 in Chicago to Gibson and June (Eisner) Twine. Kayla married the love of her life, Steve Foss, in 1989 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Her career of service to others began at Singer Mental Health Center as a counselor on the alcoholism unit. As a middle school teacher and counselor, she was a role model to hundreds of students in the Rockford Public Schools for 32 years. Kayla nurtured family and friends through her love of cooking, baking and entertaining. She had a passion for traveling, especially to the Caribbean Islands, where she enjoyed snorkeling. Kayla's sparkling personality was reflected in her joy of making beaded jewelry, wearing glitter accessories and dressing and doting on her many dogs. She was a caring and compassionate step-mother and aunt, as well as a supportive friend to many and a Friend of Bill W. for 25 years. Kayla's beautiful red hair and her wicked sense of humor will be remembered forever.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Foss; step-son, Kyle (Jennifer) Foss; brother, Ron (Nancy) Twine; nieces, Tracey and Stephanie; nephew, Drew. Predeceased by her parents.
Private Family Services to be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Midwest Dachshund Rescue, www.mwdr.org. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
