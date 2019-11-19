|
|
Keith Bruckner 1952—2019
Keith Francis Bruckner of Davis, IL departed this earthly life November 7, 2019. He was born January 12, 1952 in Oaklawn, IL the son of Alex and Veronica Bruckner. Keith was employed at Syncreon a supplier for Chrysler Corporation for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors.
Keith, leaves to cherish many memories, special friend Melena Lasalvia a host of other coworkers and friends.
Services will be held 7:00p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019