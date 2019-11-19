Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Keith Bruckner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Bruckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Bruckner


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Bruckner Obituary
Keith Bruckner 1952—2019
Keith Francis Bruckner of Davis, IL departed this earthly life November 7, 2019. He was born January 12, 1952 in Oaklawn, IL the son of Alex and Veronica Bruckner. Keith was employed at Syncreon a supplier for Chrysler Corporation for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors.
Keith, leaves to cherish many memories, special friend Melena Lasalvia a host of other coworkers and friends.
Services will be held 7:00p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -