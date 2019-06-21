|
|
Keith D. Heatherington 1943—2019
Keith D. Heatherington, 76, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Survived by his children, Jill Johnson of Belle Chasse, LA, Julie Hysmith and Jeffrey Heatherington both of Rockford.
Memorial Services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, 1629 S. 6th St., Rockford at a later date. To view full obituary please visit olsonfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Unit of OSF St. Anthony's, 5666 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019