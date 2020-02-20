|
Keith Hyzer 1931—2020
Keith Hyzer died on February 19, 2020. He was the son of Harold and Beulah (McKinney) Hyzer born on September 24, 1931 in Lewistown, Illinois. He was a graduate of Lewistown High School where he was the valedictorian of his class of 1949. He played basketball and baseball for 4 years and was captain of his basketball team. He was very proud of his small-town heritage. Keith graduated in 1953 from Knox College, playing baseball for 4 years. He was Vice President of the K Club (letterman's club) and President of his fraternity. He graduated from the infantry school at Fort Benning, Georgia during the Korean War and was discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant, Infantry. He then attended the University of Illinois Law School on the GI Bill, attained membership in The Order of Coif and graduated in 1958. He practiced law in Rockford for 57 years retiring in 2015. During his first 20 years of his practice he was a trial defense lawyer representing railroads, insurance companies, architects and Northern Illinois Gas Company. He was General Counsel for the Rockford Area Association of Realtors for over 30 years. In later years, his practice concentrated on real estate, corporate and estate planning matters. He was proud of his role as a mentor of young lawyers. He practiced with his wife, Nancy, for the last 30 years of his practice. He was very active with the Winnebago County and Illinois State Bar Associations serving as President of the Winnebago Bar in 1981. He served on the Crusader Clinic Foundation Board and donated his services for the formation of the Rockford Dance Company and the Rockford Cultural Council (predecessor of the Rockford Arts Council). He actively supported the integration of the Rockford Public School System. Keith was a longtime member of Rockford Country Club. He was a good tennis player but a poor golfer. He was a longtime Cubs fan. Keith is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; his daughters, Amy (Peter) and Libby; Nancy's sons, Skip, Jeff, and Scott (Fatima) Worden; and grandchildren, Nico, Natalia, Kayli and Grayson. He is also survived by his special friend and longtime assistant, Mereva Sholl and her family. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Kenneth, and daughter, Martha in 1995.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020 in The Unitarian Universalist Church; 4848 Turner St., Rockford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Olson North Main Chapel; 2811 N Main St., Rockford. Memorials may be made to Crusader Clinic; Attn: Kathy Olson, 1200 W. State St. Rockford, IL 61102, Winnebago County Bar Foundation; Attn: Holly Nash, One Court Place, Suite 401, Rockford, IL 61101 or The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois c/o the Guyer-Hyzer Fund; 946 N 2nd St., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com. Luncheon will follow the service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020