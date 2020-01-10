|
|
Keith M. Miller 1959—2020
Keith M. Miller, 60 of Rockford, IL passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born November 18, 1959 in Rockford, IL the son of Harold and LaVaun (Farrow) Miller. Keith attended East High School class of l977. He worked as a heavy equipment operator. Keith was a kind man and enjoyed playing pool, fishing and the Green Bay Packers. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his 2 sons; siblings, Janelle Penny Lopiccolo, Toni (Gary) Barnhart, Sally Ann Miller and Marcia Miller; nieces and nephews, Tracy Coleman, Nicholas Rhodes and Stanley Domanski. Predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Rich Lopiccolo. The family would like to thank the staff at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center 4th floor west for their care and compassion.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020