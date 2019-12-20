Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Staaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Staaf


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Staaf Obituary
Ken Staaf 1939—2019
Ken Staaf, 80, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Born November 26, 1939, to Sture and Ruth (Seaberg) Staaf. He was predeceased by his brother, Gordon and his first wife, Connie. Ken is survived by his wife, Pat; two daughters, Lori and Dana; and the most amazing circle of friends. He served as the Winnebago County Recorder of Deeds and before that as Rockford's weatherman extraordinaire.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Olson's North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Kiwanis Club of Rockford.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -