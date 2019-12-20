|
|
Ken Staaf 1939—2019
Ken Staaf, 80, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Born November 26, 1939, to Sture and Ruth (Seaberg) Staaf. He was predeceased by his brother, Gordon and his first wife, Connie. Ken is survived by his wife, Pat; two daughters, Lori and Dana; and the most amazing circle of friends. He served as the Winnebago County Recorder of Deeds and before that as Rockford's weatherman extraordinaire.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Olson's North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Kiwanis Club of Rockford.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019