Kendall Bohr 1939—2020
Kendall Bohr, 80, of Rockton, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born on July 17, 1939, in Ossian, Iowa, the son of Henry and Bette Bohr. Graduate of East High School, class on 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960. Kendall married Karin Malm on October 4, 1958 at 1st Lutheran Church in Rockford. They met while singing in choirs as teenagers and continued to participate in music together throughout their marriage. He volunteered as concert manager for The Kantorei for 10 years. He also volunteered for the Samaritans, a suicide prevention hotline service, for 23 years, and served as director for 5 years. He was part of an International Charity based in London serving 44 countries and; Ken assisted with their annual conferences held in York, England and in Zimbabwe. Kendall and Karin moved to Cape Cod in Falmouth, MA in 1975 where their three sons graduated from Falmouth High School. In 2007, Ken helped to found a new non-profit organization dedicated to helping seniors remain safely and independently in their own homes as long as possible. When the service was launched, he became Co-Executive Director with his wife Karin. They moved to Rockton, IL., in 2016 and became active in the music program at Old Stone Church. He and Karin continued their music interest, singing in various choirs and chorales in Illinois and Wisconsin. Survivors include his wife, Karin; children, Scott (Rose) of Pennsylvania; Christopher (Dawna) of Florida; Matthew (Charlotte) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephen, Kristopher, Karin Dale, Heather, Allison, Jacob, Tyler, Kirsten, Daniel, Jonathon; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Brian (Elain) of Arizona.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Old Stone Church, 101 E Union St., Rockton, IL 61072. Memorials may be made to Samaritans of Cape Cod and the Islands, Box 65, Falmouth, MA 05641, or Neighborhood Falmouth, Box 435 Falmouth, MA 02541. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020